1 CFA Franc =
0.050341108 Surinamese Dollars
1 SRD = 19.8645 XOF
XOF
SRD
|1 XOF
|0.0503411 SRD
|5 XOF
|0.251706 SRD
|10 XOF
|0.503411 SRD
|25 XOF
|1.25853 SRD
|50 XOF
|2.51706 SRD
|100 XOF
|5.03411 SRD
|500 XOF
|25.1706 SRD
|1,000 XOF
|50.3411 SRD
|5,000 XOF
|251.706 SRD
|10,000 XOF
|503.411 SRD
1 XOF = 0 SRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053141
|0.057911
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.049440
|0.049440
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.051539
|0.053912
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.65%
|1.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.More Surinamese Dollar info
