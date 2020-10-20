1 XOF to LKR - Convert CFA Francs to Sri Lankan Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.49968437 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 2.00126 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:51 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sri Lankan Rupee

xof
XOF
lkr
LKR
1 XOF0.499684 LKR
5 XOF2.49842 LKR
10 XOF4.99684 LKR
25 XOF12.4921 LKR
50 XOF24.9842 LKR
100 XOF49.9684 LKR
500 XOF249.842 LKR
1,000 XOF499.684 LKR
5,000 XOF2,498.42 LKR
10,000 XOF4,996.84 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to CFA Franc

lkr
LKR
xof
XOF
1 LKR2.00126 XOF
5 LKR10.0063 XOF
10 LKR20.0126 XOF
25 LKR50.0316 XOF
50 LKR100.063 XOF
100 LKR200.126 XOF
500 LKR1,000.63 XOF
1,000 LKR2,001.26 XOF
5,000 LKR10,006.3 XOF
10,000 LKR20,012.6 XOF

XOF to LKR Chart

1 XOF = 0 LKR

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.501930.50193
Low
0.495940.48234
Average
0.498810.49394
Volatility
0.29%0.38%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Sri Lankan Rupee info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings