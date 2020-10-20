1 CFA Franc =
0.49968437 Sri Lankan Rupees
1 LKR = 2.00126 XOF
XOF
LKR
|1 XOF
|0.499684 LKR
|5 XOF
|2.49842 LKR
|10 XOF
|4.99684 LKR
|25 XOF
|12.4921 LKR
|50 XOF
|24.9842 LKR
|100 XOF
|49.9684 LKR
|500 XOF
|249.842 LKR
|1,000 XOF
|499.684 LKR
|5,000 XOF
|2,498.42 LKR
|10,000 XOF
|4,996.84 LKR
1 XOF = 0 LKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50193
|0.50193
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49594
|0.48234
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.49881
|0.49394
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Sri Lankan Rupee info
