1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.75 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 1.33333 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:17 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Comorian Franc

xof
XOF
kmf
KMF
1 XOF0.75 KMF
5 XOF3.75 KMF
10 XOF7.5 KMF
25 XOF18.75 KMF
50 XOF37.5 KMF
100 XOF75 KMF
500 XOF375 KMF
1,000 XOF750 KMF
5,000 XOF3,750 KMF
10,000 XOF7,500 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to CFA Franc

kmf
KMF
xof
XOF
1 KMF1.33333 XOF
5 KMF6.66667 XOF
10 KMF13.3333 XOF
25 KMF33.3333 XOF
50 KMF66.6667 XOF
100 KMF133.333 XOF
500 KMF666.667 XOF
1,000 KMF1,333.33 XOF
5,000 KMF6,666.67 XOF
10,000 KMF13,333.3 XOF

XOF to KMF Chart

1 XOF = 0 KMF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.750000.75000
Low
0.750000.75000
Average
0.750000.75000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

