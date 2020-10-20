1 XOF to JEP - Convert CFA Francs to Jersey Pounds

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.001289865 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 775.275 XOF

CFA Franc to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:17 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Jersey Pound

xof
XOF
jep
JEP
1 XOF0.00128987 JEP
5 XOF0.00644933 JEP
10 XOF0.0128987 JEP
25 XOF0.0322466 JEP
50 XOF0.0644933 JEP
100 XOF0.128987 JEP
500 XOF0.644933 JEP
1,000 XOF1.28987 JEP
5,000 XOF6.44933 JEP
10,000 XOF12.8987 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to CFA Franc

jep
JEP
xof
XOF
1 JEP775.275 XOF
5 JEP3,876.37 XOF
10 JEP7,752.75 XOF
25 JEP19,381.9 XOF
50 JEP38,763.7 XOF
100 JEP77,527.5 XOF
500 JEP387,637 XOF
1,000 JEP775,275 XOF
5,000 JEP3,876,370 XOF
10,000 JEP7,752,750 XOF

XOF to JEP Chart

1 XOF = 0 JEP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00129880.0013151
Low
0.00128350.0012835
Average
0.00129100.0013006
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

