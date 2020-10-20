1 CFA Franc =
0.039434437 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 25.3585 XOF
XOF
CUP
|1 XOF
|0.0394344 CUP
|5 XOF
|0.197172 CUP
|10 XOF
|0.394344 CUP
|25 XOF
|0.985861 CUP
|50 XOF
|1.97172 CUP
|100 XOF
|3.94344 CUP
|500 XOF
|19.7172 CUP
|1,000 XOF
|39.4344 CUP
|5,000 XOF
|197.172 CUP
|10,000 XOF
|394.344 CUP
1 XOF = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.039917
|0.039917
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.038931
|0.038796
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.039316
|0.039349
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.35%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
