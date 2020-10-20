1 XOF to CUP - Convert CFA Francs to Cuban Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.039434437 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 25.3585 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:55 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Cuban Peso

xof
XOF
cup
CUP
1 XOF0.0394344 CUP
5 XOF0.197172 CUP
10 XOF0.394344 CUP
25 XOF0.985861 CUP
50 XOF1.97172 CUP
100 XOF3.94344 CUP
500 XOF19.7172 CUP
1,000 XOF39.4344 CUP
5,000 XOF197.172 CUP
10,000 XOF394.344 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to CFA Franc

cup
CUP
xof
XOF
1 CUP25.3585 XOF
5 CUP126.793 XOF
10 CUP253.585 XOF
25 CUP633.964 XOF
50 CUP1,267.93 XOF
100 CUP2,535.85 XOF
500 CUP12,679.3 XOF
1,000 CUP25,358.5 XOF
5,000 CUP126,793 XOF
10,000 CUP253,585 XOF

XOF to CUP Chart

1 XOF = 0 CUP

1 CFA Franc to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0399170.039917
Low
0.0389310.038796
Average
0.0393160.039349
Volatility
0.36%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

