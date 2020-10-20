1 QAR to NAD - Convert Qatari Rials to Namibian Dollars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

5.0791444 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 0.196884 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 08:33 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Namibian Dollar

qar
QAR
nad
NAD
1 QAR5.07914 NAD
5 QAR25.3957 NAD
10 QAR50.7914 NAD
25 QAR126.979 NAD
50 QAR253.957 NAD
100 QAR507.914 NAD
500 QAR2,539.57 NAD
1,000 QAR5,079.14 NAD
5,000 QAR25,395.7 NAD
10,000 QAR50,791.4 NAD

Convert Namibian Dollar to Qatari Riyal

nad
NAD
qar
QAR
1 NAD0.196884 QAR
5 NAD0.984418 QAR
10 NAD1.96884 QAR
25 NAD4.92209 QAR
50 NAD9.84418 QAR
100 NAD19.6884 QAR
500 NAD98.4418 QAR
1,000 NAD196.884 QAR
5,000 NAD984.418 QAR
10,000 NAD1,968.84 QAR

QAR to NAD Chart

1 QAR = 0 NAD

1 Qatari Riyal to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.21075.2838
Low
4.92714.9271
Average
5.05385.0971
Volatility
0.83%0.68%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nad

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings