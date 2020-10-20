1.00 Qatari Riyal =
4.2089403 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHS = 0.237589 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
GHS
|1 QAR
|4.20894 GHS
|5 QAR
|21.0447 GHS
|10 QAR
|42.0894 GHS
|25 QAR
|105.224 GHS
|50 QAR
|210.447 GHS
|100 QAR
|420.894 GHS
|500 QAR
|2,104.47 GHS
|1,000 QAR
|4,208.94 GHS
|5,000 QAR
|21,044.7 GHS
|10,000 QAR
|42,089.4 GHS
1 QAR = 0 GHS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.2146
|4.2146
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.0529
|3.6587
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|4.1302
|3.9081
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23%
|0.57%
The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.
