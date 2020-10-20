1 QAR to FKP - Convert Qatari Rials to Falkland Island Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.21304979 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 4.69374 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:38 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Falkland Island Pound

qar
QAR
fkp
FKP
1 QAR0.21305 FKP
5 QAR1.06525 FKP
10 QAR2.1305 FKP
25 QAR5.32624 FKP
50 QAR10.6525 FKP
100 QAR21.305 FKP
500 QAR106.525 FKP
1,000 QAR213.05 FKP
5,000 QAR1,065.25 FKP
10,000 QAR2,130.5 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Qatari Riyal

fkp
FKP
qar
QAR
1 FKP4.69374 QAR
5 FKP23.4687 QAR
10 FKP46.9374 QAR
25 FKP117.343 QAR
50 FKP234.687 QAR
100 FKP469.374 QAR
500 FKP2,346.87 QAR
1,000 FKP4,693.74 QAR
5,000 FKP23,468.7 QAR
10,000 FKP46,937.4 QAR

QAR to FKP Chart

1 QAR = 0 FKP

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.217660.21999
Low
0.211200.21120
Average
0.214240.21611
Volatility
0.26%0.26%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

More Falkland Island Pound info

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings