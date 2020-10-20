1 QAR to BND - Convert Qatari Rials to Bruneian Dollars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.37264765 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 2.68350 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:18 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Bruneian Dollar

qar
QAR
bnd
BND
1 QAR0.372648 BND
5 QAR1.86324 BND
10 QAR3.72648 BND
25 QAR9.31619 BND
50 QAR18.6324 BND
100 QAR37.2648 BND
500 QAR186.324 BND
1,000 QAR372.648 BND
5,000 QAR1,863.24 BND
10,000 QAR3,726.48 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Qatari Riyal

bnd
BND
qar
QAR
1 BND2.6835 QAR
5 BND13.4175 QAR
10 BND26.835 QAR
25 BND67.0875 QAR
50 BND134.175 QAR
100 BND268.35 QAR
500 BND1,341.75 QAR
1,000 BND2,683.5 QAR
5,000 BND13,417.5 QAR
10,000 BND26,835 QAR

QAR to BND Chart

1 QAR = 0 BND

1 Qatari Riyal to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.373320.37508
Low
0.369630.36913
Average
0.371660.37188
Volatility
0.19%0.21%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings