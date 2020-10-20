1 QAR to AWG - Convert Qatari Rials to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.49175824 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 2.03352 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:18 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

qar
QAR
awg
AWG
1 QAR0.491758 AWG
5 QAR2.45879 AWG
10 QAR4.91758 AWG
25 QAR12.294 AWG
50 QAR24.5879 AWG
100 QAR49.1758 AWG
500 QAR245.879 AWG
1,000 QAR491.758 AWG
5,000 QAR2,458.79 AWG
10,000 QAR4,917.58 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Qatari Riyal

awg
AWG
qar
QAR
1 AWG2.03352 QAR
5 AWG10.1676 QAR
10 AWG20.3352 QAR
25 AWG50.838 QAR
50 AWG101.676 QAR
100 AWG203.352 QAR
500 AWG1,016.76 QAR
1,000 AWG2,033.52 QAR
5,000 AWG10,167.6 QAR
10,000 AWG20,335.2 QAR

QAR to AWG Chart

1 QAR = 0 AWG

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.491760.49176
Low
0.491760.49176
Average
0.491760.49176
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings