1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.49175824 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 2.03352 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
AWG
|1 QAR
|0.491758 AWG
|5 QAR
|2.45879 AWG
|10 QAR
|4.91758 AWG
|25 QAR
|12.294 AWG
|50 QAR
|24.5879 AWG
|100 QAR
|49.1758 AWG
|500 QAR
|245.879 AWG
|1,000 QAR
|491.758 AWG
|5,000 QAR
|2,458.79 AWG
|10,000 QAR
|4,917.58 AWG
1 QAR = 0 AWG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49176
|0.49176
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49176
|0.49176
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.49176
|0.49176
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
