1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.49228165 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 2.03136 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:38 UTC

1 QAR0.492282 ANG
5 QAR2.46141 ANG
10 QAR4.92282 ANG
25 QAR12.307 ANG
50 QAR24.6141 ANG
100 QAR49.2282 ANG
500 QAR246.141 ANG
1,000 QAR492.282 ANG
5,000 QAR2,461.41 ANG
10,000 QAR4,922.82 ANG

1 ANG2.03136 QAR
5 ANG10.1568 QAR
10 ANG20.3136 QAR
25 ANG50.7839 QAR
50 ANG101.568 QAR
100 ANG203.136 QAR
500 ANG1,015.68 QAR
1,000 ANG2,031.36 QAR
5,000 ANG10,156.8 QAR
10,000 ANG20,313.6 QAR

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.493980.49398
Low
0.491020.49099
Average
0.492050.49194
Volatility
0.20%0.16%

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

