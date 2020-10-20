1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.001067395846804 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 936.860 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
XAU
|1 MTL
|0.0010674 XAU
|5 MTL
|0.00533698 XAU
|10 MTL
|0.010674 XAU
|25 MTL
|0.0266849 XAU
|50 MTL
|0.0533698 XAU
|100 MTL
|0.10674 XAU
|500 MTL
|0.533698 XAU
|1,000 MTL
|1.0674 XAU
|5,000 MTL
|5.33698 XAU
|10,000 MTL
|10.674 XAU
1 MTL = 0 XAU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00047140
|0.00047140
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00045350
|0.00044573
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00046219
|0.00045980
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.87%
|0.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.More Gold Ounce info
