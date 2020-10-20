1 MTL to XAU - Convert Maltese Liri to Gold Ounces

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.001067395846804 Gold Ounces

1 XAU = 936.860 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Gold Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:09 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Gold Ounce

mtl
MTL
xau
XAU
1 MTL0.0010674 XAU
5 MTL0.00533698 XAU
10 MTL0.010674 XAU
25 MTL0.0266849 XAU
50 MTL0.0533698 XAU
100 MTL0.10674 XAU
500 MTL0.533698 XAU
1,000 MTL1.0674 XAU
5,000 MTL5.33698 XAU
10,000 MTL10.674 XAU

Convert Gold Ounce to Maltese Lira

xau
XAU
mtl
MTL
1 XAU936.86 MTL
5 XAU4,684.3 MTL
10 XAU9,368.6 MTL
25 XAU23,421.5 MTL
50 XAU46,843 MTL
100 XAU93,686 MTL
500 XAU468,430 MTL
1,000 XAU936,860 MTL
5,000 XAU4,684,300 MTL
10,000 XAU9,368,600 MTL

MTL to XAU Chart

1 MTL = 0 XAU

1 Maltese Lira to Gold Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000471400.00047140
Low
0.000453500.00044573
Average
0.000462190.00045980
Volatility
0.87%0.81%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xau

XAU - Gold Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.

More Gold Ounce info

