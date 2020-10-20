1 MTL to PHP - Convert Maltese Liri to Philippine Pesos

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

147.4123 Philippine Pesos

1 PHP = 0.00678369 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Philippine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:08 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Philippine Peso

mtl
MTL
php
PHP
1 MTL147.412 PHP
5 MTL737.061 PHP
10 MTL1,474.12 PHP
25 MTL3,685.31 PHP
50 MTL7,370.61 PHP
100 MTL14,741.2 PHP
500 MTL73,706.1 PHP
1,000 MTL147,412 PHP
5,000 MTL737,061 PHP
10,000 MTL1,474,120 PHP

Convert Philippine Peso to Maltese Lira

php
PHP
mtl
MTL
1 PHP0.00678369 MTL
5 PHP0.0339185 MTL
10 PHP0.0678369 MTL
25 PHP0.169592 MTL
50 PHP0.339185 MTL
100 PHP0.678369 MTL
500 PHP3.39185 MTL
1,000 PHP6.78369 MTL
5,000 PHP33.9185 MTL
10,000 PHP67.8369 MTL

MTL to PHP Chart

1 MTL = 0 PHP

1 Maltese Lira to Philippine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
64.04264.042
Low
62.60360.221
Average
63.15062.347
Volatility
0.26%0.33%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

php

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

More Philippine Peso info

