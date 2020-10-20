1 MTL to NOK - Convert Maltese Liri to Norwegian Kroner

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

26.610859 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 0.0375786 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:08 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Norwegian Krone

mtl
MTL
nok
NOK
1 MTL26.6109 NOK
5 MTL133.054 NOK
10 MTL266.109 NOK
25 MTL665.271 NOK
50 MTL1,330.54 NOK
100 MTL2,661.09 NOK
500 MTL13,305.4 NOK
1,000 MTL26,610.9 NOK
5,000 MTL133,054 NOK
10,000 MTL266,109 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to Maltese Lira

nok
NOK
mtl
MTL
1 NOK0.0375786 MTL
5 NOK0.187893 MTL
10 NOK0.375786 MTL
25 NOK0.939466 MTL
50 NOK1.87893 MTL
100 NOK3.75786 MTL
500 NOK18.7893 MTL
1,000 NOK37.5786 MTL
5,000 NOK187.893 MTL
10,000 NOK375.786 MTL

MTL to NOK Chart

1 MTL = 0 NOK

1 Maltese Lira to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.57811.859
Low
11.28911.289
Average
11.42611.570
Volatility
0.37%0.36%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Norwegian Krone info

