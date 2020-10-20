1 MTL to KWD - Convert Maltese Liri to Kuwaiti Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.77142658 Kuwaiti Dinars

1 KWD = 1.29630 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Kuwaiti Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:04 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Kuwaiti Dinar

mtl
MTL
kwd
KWD
1 MTL0.771427 KWD
5 MTL3.85713 KWD
10 MTL7.71427 KWD
25 MTL19.2857 KWD
50 MTL38.5713 KWD
100 MTL77.1427 KWD
500 MTL385.713 KWD
1,000 MTL771.427 KWD
5,000 MTL3,857.13 KWD
10,000 MTL7,714.27 KWD

Convert Kuwaiti Dinar to Maltese Lira

kwd
KWD
mtl
MTL
1 KWD1.2963 MTL
5 KWD6.4815 MTL
10 KWD12.963 MTL
25 KWD32.4075 MTL
50 KWD64.815 MTL
100 KWD129.63 MTL
500 KWD648.15 MTL
1,000 KWD1,296.3 MTL
5,000 KWD6,481.5 MTL
10,000 KWD12,963 MTL

MTL to KWD Chart

1 MTL = 0 KWD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Kuwaiti Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.333720.33511
Low
0.327710.32724
Average
0.329790.33082
Volatility
0.28%0.28%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

More Kuwaiti Dinar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings