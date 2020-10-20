1 MTL to GBP - Convert Maltese Liri to British Pounds

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9738362 British Pounds

1 GBP = 0.506628 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to British Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:39 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to British Pound

mtl
MTL
gbp
GBP
1 MTL1.97384 GBP
5 MTL9.86918 GBP
10 MTL19.7384 GBP
25 MTL49.3459 GBP
50 MTL98.6918 GBP
100 MTL197.384 GBP
500 MTL986.918 GBP
1,000 MTL1,973.84 GBP
5,000 MTL9,869.18 GBP
10,000 MTL19,738.4 GBP

Convert British Pound to Maltese Lira

gbp
GBP
mtl
MTL
1 GBP0.506628 MTL
5 GBP2.53314 MTL
10 GBP5.06628 MTL
25 GBP12.6657 MTL
50 GBP25.3314 MTL
100 GBP50.6628 MTL
500 GBP253.314 MTL
1,000 GBP506.628 MTL
5,000 GBP2,533.14 MTL
10,000 GBP5,066.28 MTL

MTL to GBP Chart

1 MTL = 0 GBP

1 Maltese Lira to British Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.851990.86268
Low
0.841900.84190
Average
0.846700.85301
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

gbp

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

More British Pound info

