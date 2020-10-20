1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0023390718 Euros
1 EUR = 427.520 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
EUR
|1 MRO
|0.00233907 EUR
|5 MRO
|0.0116954 EUR
|10 MRO
|0.0233907 EUR
|25 MRO
|0.0584768 EUR
|50 MRO
|0.116954 EUR
|100 MRO
|0.233907 EUR
|500 MRO
|1.16954 EUR
|1,000 MRO
|2.33907 EUR
|5,000 MRO
|11.6954 EUR
|10,000 MRO
|23.3907 EUR
1 MRO = 0 EUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023215
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023593
|0.023462
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.More Euro info
