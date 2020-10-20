1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.01837763 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 54.4140 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
CNY
|1 MRO
|0.0183776 CNY
|5 MRO
|0.0918881 CNY
|10 MRO
|0.183776 CNY
|25 MRO
|0.459441 CNY
|50 MRO
|0.918881 CNY
|100 MRO
|1.83776 CNY
|500 MRO
|9.18881 CNY
|1,000 MRO
|18.3776 CNY
|5,000 MRO
|91.8881 CNY
|10,000 MRO
|183.776 CNY
1 MRO = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18550
|0.18550
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18264
|0.17986
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.18414
|0.18293
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
