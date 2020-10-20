1 MRO to CNY - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.01837763 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 54.4140 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:01 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

mro
MRO
cny
CNY
1 MRO0.0183776 CNY
5 MRO0.0918881 CNY
10 MRO0.183776 CNY
25 MRO0.459441 CNY
50 MRO0.918881 CNY
100 MRO1.83776 CNY
500 MRO9.18881 CNY
1,000 MRO18.3776 CNY
5,000 MRO91.8881 CNY
10,000 MRO183.776 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cny
CNY
mro
MRO
1 CNY54.414 MRO
5 CNY272.07 MRO
10 CNY544.14 MRO
25 CNY1,360.35 MRO
50 CNY2,720.7 MRO
100 CNY5,441.4 MRO
500 CNY27,207 MRO
1,000 CNY54,414 MRO
5,000 CNY272,070 MRO
10,000 CNY544,140 MRO

MRO to CNY Chart

1 MRO = 0 CNY

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.185500.18550
Low
0.182640.17986
Average
0.184140.18293
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info

