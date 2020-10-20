1 LAK to VND - Convert Lao Kips to Vietnamese Dongs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

1.1621917 Vietnamese Dongs

1 VND = 0.860443 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Vietnamese Dong conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Vietnamese Dong

lak
LAK
vnd
VND
1 LAK1.16219 VND
5 LAK5.81096 VND
10 LAK11.6219 VND
25 LAK29.0548 VND
50 LAK58.1096 VND
100 LAK116.219 VND
500 LAK581.096 VND
1,000 LAK1,162.19 VND
5,000 LAK5,810.96 VND
10,000 LAK11,621.9 VND

Convert Vietnamese Dong to Lao Kip

vnd
VND
lak
LAK
1 VND0.860443 LAK
5 VND4.30222 LAK
10 VND8.60443 LAK
25 VND21.5111 LAK
50 VND43.0222 LAK
100 VND86.0443 LAK
500 VND430.222 LAK
1,000 VND860.443 LAK
5,000 VND4,302.22 LAK
10,000 VND8,604.43 LAK

LAK to VND Chart

1 LAK = 0 VND

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Vietnamese Dong stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.18911.2044
Low
1.14911.1491
Average
1.16661.1805
Volatility
0.63%0.68%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

More Vietnamese Dong info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings