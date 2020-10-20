1 LAK to KMF - Convert Lao Kips to Comorian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.020586067 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 48.5765 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Comorian Franc

lak
LAK
kmf
KMF
1 LAK0.0205861 KMF
5 LAK0.10293 KMF
10 LAK0.205861 KMF
25 LAK0.514652 KMF
50 LAK1.0293 KMF
100 LAK2.05861 KMF
500 LAK10.293 KMF
1,000 LAK20.5861 KMF
5,000 LAK102.93 KMF
10,000 LAK205.861 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Lao Kip

kmf
KMF
lak
LAK
1 KMF48.5765 LAK
5 KMF242.883 LAK
10 KMF485.765 LAK
25 KMF1,214.41 LAK
50 KMF2,428.83 LAK
100 KMF4,857.65 LAK
500 KMF24,288.3 LAK
1,000 KMF48,576.5 LAK
5,000 KMF242,883 LAK
10,000 KMF485,765 LAK

LAK to KMF Chart

1 LAK = 0 KMF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0212560.021907
Low
0.0205740.020574
Average
0.0209550.021247
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

More Comorian Franc info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings