1 Lao Kip =
0.020586067 Comorian Francs
1 KMF = 48.5765 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
KMF
|1 LAK
|0.0205861 KMF
|5 LAK
|0.10293 KMF
|10 LAK
|0.205861 KMF
|25 LAK
|0.514652 KMF
|50 LAK
|1.0293 KMF
|100 LAK
|2.05861 KMF
|500 LAK
|10.293 KMF
|1,000 LAK
|20.5861 KMF
|5,000 LAK
|102.93 KMF
|10,000 LAK
|205.861 KMF
1 LAK = 0 KMF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021256
|0.021907
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020574
|0.020574
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.020955
|0.021247
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.
