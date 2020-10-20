1 LAK to KHR - Convert Lao Kips to Cambodian Riels

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.18633651 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 5.36663 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:45 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Cambodian Riel

lak
LAK
khr
KHR
1 LAK0.186337 KHR
5 LAK0.931683 KHR
10 LAK1.86337 KHR
25 LAK4.65841 KHR
50 LAK9.31683 KHR
100 LAK18.6337 KHR
500 LAK93.1683 KHR
1,000 LAK186.337 KHR
5,000 LAK931.683 KHR
10,000 LAK1,863.37 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Lao Kip

khr
KHR
lak
LAK
1 KHR5.36663 LAK
5 KHR26.8332 LAK
10 KHR53.6663 LAK
25 KHR134.166 LAK
50 KHR268.332 LAK
100 KHR536.663 LAK
500 KHR2,683.32 LAK
1,000 KHR5,366.63 LAK
5,000 KHR26,833.2 LAK
10,000 KHR53,666.3 LAK

LAK to KHR Chart

1 LAK = 0 KHR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.192060.19440
Low
0.185600.18560
Average
0.188620.18980
Volatility
0.51%0.54%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

More Cambodian Riel info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings