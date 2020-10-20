1 LAK to HRK - Convert Lao Kips to Croatian Kunas

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00031697155 Croatian Kunas

1 HRK = 3,154.86 LAK

HRK replaced by EUR

Lao Kip to Croatian Kuna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:43 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Croatian Kuna

lak
LAK
hrk
HRK
1 LAK0.000316972 HRK
5 LAK0.00158486 HRK
10 LAK0.00316972 HRK
25 LAK0.00792429 HRK
50 LAK0.0158486 HRK
100 LAK0.0316972 HRK
500 LAK0.158486 HRK
1,000 LAK0.316972 HRK
5,000 LAK1.58486 HRK
10,000 LAK3.16972 HRK

Convert Croatian Kuna to Lao Kip

hrk
HRK
lak
LAK
1 HRK3,154.86 LAK
5 HRK15,774.3 LAK
10 HRK31,548.6 LAK
25 HRK78,871.4 LAK
50 HRK157,743 LAK
100 HRK315,486 LAK
500 HRK1,577,430 LAK
1,000 HRK3,154,860 LAK
5,000 HRK15,774,300 LAK
10,000 HRK31,548,600 LAK

LAK to HRK Chart

1 LAK = 0 HRK

1 Lao Kip to Croatian Kuna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

, ratings