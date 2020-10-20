1 Lao Kip =
0.0080388002 Djiboutian Francs
1 DJF = 124.397 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DJF
|1 LAK
|0.00804194 DJF
|5 LAK
|0.0402097 DJF
|10 LAK
|0.0804194 DJF
|25 LAK
|0.201049 DJF
|50 LAK
|0.402097 DJF
|100 LAK
|0.804194 DJF
|500 LAK
|4.02097 DJF
|1,000 LAK
|8.04194 DJF
|5,000 LAK
|40.2097 DJF
|10,000 LAK
|80.4194 DJF
1 LAK = 0 DJF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0082937
|0.0084706
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0080171
|0.0080171
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0081561
|0.0082767
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.
