1 LAK to CDF - Convert Lao Kips to Congolese Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.12834245 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 7.79165 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:18 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Congolese Franc

lak
LAK
cdf
CDF
1 LAK0.128342 CDF
5 LAK0.641712 CDF
10 LAK1.28342 CDF
25 LAK3.20856 CDF
50 LAK6.41712 CDF
100 LAK12.8342 CDF
500 LAK64.1712 CDF
1,000 LAK128.342 CDF
5,000 LAK641.712 CDF
10,000 LAK1,283.42 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Lao Kip

cdf
CDF
lak
LAK
1 CDF7.79165 LAK
5 CDF38.9583 LAK
10 CDF77.9165 LAK
25 CDF194.791 LAK
50 CDF389.583 LAK
100 CDF779.165 LAK
500 CDF3,895.83 LAK
1,000 CDF7,791.65 LAK
5,000 CDF38,958.3 LAK
10,000 CDF77,916.5 LAK

LAK to CDF Chart

1 LAK = 0 CDF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.131720.13314
Low
0.128050.12805
Average
0.129730.13038
Volatility
0.62%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

