1 IRR to TRY - Convert Iranian Rials to Turkish Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00076903877 Turkish Lire

1 TRY = 1,300.32 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:34 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Turkish Lira

irr
IRR
try
TRY
1 IRR0.000769039 TRY
5 IRR0.00384519 TRY
10 IRR0.00769039 TRY
25 IRR0.019226 TRY
50 IRR0.0384519 TRY
100 IRR0.0769039 TRY
500 IRR0.384519 TRY
1,000 IRR0.769039 TRY
5,000 IRR3.84519 TRY
10,000 IRR7.69039 TRY

Convert Turkish Lira to Iranian Rial

try
TRY
irr
IRR
1 TRY1,300.32 IRR
5 TRY6,501.62 IRR
10 TRY13,003.2 IRR
25 TRY32,508.1 IRR
50 TRY65,016.2 IRR
100 TRY130,032 IRR
500 TRY650,162 IRR
1,000 TRY1,300,320 IRR
5,000 TRY6,501,620 IRR
10,000 TRY13,003,200 IRR

IRR to TRY Chart

1 IRR = 0 TRY

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000782440.00078244
Low
0.000758410.00075594
Average
0.000772970.00077102
Volatility
0.61%0.62%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
try

TRY - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.

More Turkish Lira info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings