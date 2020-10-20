1 IRR to AFN - Convert Iranian Rials to Afghan Afghanis

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0016830157 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 594.172 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:29 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Afghan Afghani

irr
IRR
afn
AFN
1 IRR0.00168302 AFN
5 IRR0.00841508 AFN
10 IRR0.0168302 AFN
25 IRR0.0420754 AFN
50 IRR0.0841508 AFN
100 IRR0.168302 AFN
500 IRR0.841508 AFN
1,000 IRR1.68302 AFN
5,000 IRR8.41508 AFN
10,000 IRR16.8302 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Iranian Rial

afn
AFN
irr
IRR
1 AFN594.172 IRR
5 AFN2,970.86 IRR
10 AFN5,941.72 IRR
25 AFN14,854.3 IRR
50 AFN29,708.6 IRR
100 AFN59,417.2 IRR
500 AFN297,086 IRR
1,000 AFN594,172 IRR
5,000 AFN2,970,860 IRR
10,000 AFN5,941,720 IRR

IRR to AFN Chart

1 IRR = 0 AFN

1 Iranian Rial to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00169170.0017357
Low
0.00165970.0016597
Average
0.00167770.0017009
Volatility
0.48%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

