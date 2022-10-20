Login
Venezuelan Bolívar to Hungarian Forint Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VES to HUF Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Hungarian Forint

1 VES = 0 HUF

Apr 7, 2025, 03:18 UTC - Apr 7, 2025, 03:18 UTC
VES/HUF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info
huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

More Hungarian Forint info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09378
GBP / EUR1.17671
USD / JPY146.480
GBP / USD1.28707
USD / CHF0.857423
USD / CAD1.42461
EUR / JPY160.217
AUD / USD0.601900

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

