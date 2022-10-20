Login
Venezuelan Bolívar to CFA Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VEF to XOF Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to CFA Franc

1 VEF = 0 XOF

Apr 6, 2025, 20:30 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 20:30 UTC
VEF/XOF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info
xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09060
GBP / EUR1.17816
USD / JPY145.675
GBP / USD1.28490
USD / CHF0.858236
USD / CAD1.42526
EUR / JPY158.873
AUD / USD0.601965

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

