Venezuelan Bolívar to US Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

VEB to USD Chart
Venezuelan Bolívar to US Dollar
1 VEB = 0 USD
Apr 6, 2025, 15:28 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 15:28 UTC
VEB/USD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.More US Dollar info
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings