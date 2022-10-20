Sierra Leonean Leone to Hungarian Forint Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

SLL to HUF Chart

Sierra Leonean Leone to Hungarian Forint

1 SLL = 0 HUF

Jul 6, 2024, 10:43 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 10:43 UTC
SLL/HUF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info
huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

More Hungarian Forint info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08443
GBP / EUR1.18172
USD / JPY160.740
GBP / USD1.28149
USD / CHF0.896007
USD / CAD1.36425
EUR / JPY174.311
AUD / USD0.674790

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings