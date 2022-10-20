Sierra Leonean Leone to Belarusian Ruble Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

SLL to BYR Chart

Sierra Leonean Leone to Belarusian Ruble

1 SLL = 0 BYR

Jul 6, 2024, 10:37 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 10:37 UTC
SLL/BYR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08443
GBP / EUR1.18171
USD / JPY160.742
GBP / USD1.28148
USD / CHF0.896014
USD / CAD1.36424
EUR / JPY174.313
AUD / USD0.674800

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

