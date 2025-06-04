Expenses factored into mortgage costs

Home price: This is the total amount you’ll pay for a home. The home price directly impacts your loan amount, monthly mortgage payments, and overall costs. When choosing a home, consider other expenses like property taxes, homeowners insurance, and closing costs to remain within your budget.

Down payment: When buying a home, you’ll need to pay a percentage of the total home price upfront, otherwise known as a down payment. A higher down payment reduces your loan amount and lowers monthly payments, while a smaller down payment increases these these costs.

Interest rate: An interest rate is the percentage of the loan amount that the lender will charge you for borrowing money, affecting how much you pay each month. A lower rate reduces your total loan cost, while a higher rate increases it. Interest rates can be fixed throughout the loan term or variable.



Loan term: The loan term is the time it will take to repay the mortgage loan. A shorter term, like 15 years, will have higher monthly payments but less interest paid overall. However, a longer term, like 30 years, lowers mortgage payments and increases total interest costs.

Property tax: Property tax is a government tax based on the value of your home and your tax rate. It helps fund local schools, road maintenance, public infrastructure, and emergency services. You will pay this tax annually or as a part of your monthly mortgage payment.



Homeowners insurance: Homeowners insurance is a policy that protects you from financial losses due to damage, theft, or liability claims. Most lenders will require this to make sure that you can repair or replace your home in the instance that an unpredictable event occurs.



PMI: Private mortgage insurance is added to your monthly payment if you put down less than 20% when purchasing a home. This protects the lender in case you aren't able to pay your loan. Once you build enough home equity, you'll be able to remove the private mortgage insurance.



HOA: Homeowners who live in residential communities like a neighborhood, condominium complex, or townhouse pay monthly or annual Homeowner’s Association fees. This typically pays for amenities, maintenance, and other community services. Fees and regulations vary per community.



Closing costs: Closing costs are upfront fees that you pay when finalizing a property purchase. They usually range from 2% to 5% of the home's total price and includes lender fees, title insurance, appraisal costs, and taxes. These costs are the final step to purchasing a home and are due at closing.





Mortgage payment formula

This formula helps you figure out your monthly mortgage payment based only on the loan amount and interest. It does not include any additional costs such as property taxes, homeowners insurance, or any fees that may increase your total monthly payment.



Manually calculate your monthly mortgage payments with this formula:





Here’s the breakdown:



M = Monthly payment:

This is what you’re solving for. To get started, gather your loan details. These factors will determine how much you'll pay each month.



P = Principal amount:

This is the loan balance, or the total amount that you still owe on your mortgage. Your loan balance directly impacts your monthly payment, interest costs, and home equity. You'll build more ownership in your property as the balance decreases.



r = Monthly interest rate:

The mortgage interest rate is an annual rate that will be paid monthly over the course of the year. To find the monthly interest rate, divide the annual percentage by the number of months in a year. For example, if your annual interest rate is 5%, this would look like 0.05/12 = 0.004167.



n = Number of payments:

This is the total number of payments you will make over the life of your loan. To find the total amount, multiply your loan term in years by 12. For example, if your loan term is 30 years, this would look like 30x12 = 360. This means that you will make a total of 360 payments throughout your loan term.