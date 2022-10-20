Sierra Leonean Leone to South Korean Won Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

SLE to KRW Chart

Sierra Leonean Leone to South Korean Won

1 SLE = 0 KRW

Jul 6, 2024, 02:21 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 02:21 UTC
SLE/KRW close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

sle

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info
krw

KRW - South Korean Won

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South Korean Won exchange rate is the KRW to USD rate. The currency code for South Korean Won is KRW. The currency symbol is ₩.

More South Korean Won info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08411
GBP / EUR1.18206
USD / JPY160.741
GBP / USD1.28149
USD / CHF0.895994
USD / CAD1.36424
EUR / JPY174.261
AUD / USD0.674795

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings