Saint Helenian Pound to Peruvian Sol Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

SHP to PEN Chart

Saint Helenian Pound to Peruvian Sol

1 SHP = 0 PEN

Sep 4, 2025, 09:53 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 09:53 UTC
SHP/PEN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16407
GBP / EUR1.15451
USD / JPY148.328
GBP / USD1.34392
USD / CHF0.805150
USD / CAD1.38216
EUR / JPY172.664
AUD / USD0.651813

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

