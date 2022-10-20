Peruvian Sol to Seborgan Luigino Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

PEN to SPL Chart

Peruvian Sol to Seborgan Luigino

1 PEN = 0 SPL

Oct 16, 2024, 04:39 UTC - Oct 16, 2024, 04:39 UTC
PEN/SPL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

spl

SPL - Seborgan Luigino

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.

