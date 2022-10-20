Peruvian Sol to Georgian Lari Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

PEN to GEL Chart

Peruvian Sol to Georgian Lari

1 PEN = 0 GEL

Oct 20, 2024, 09:32 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 09:32 UTC
PEN/GEL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08694
GBP / EUR1.20053
USD / JPY149.520
GBP / USD1.30491
USD / CHF0.864916
USD / CAD1.38042
EUR / JPY162.520
AUD / USD0.670781

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

