Omani Rial to Ghanaian Cedi Exchange Rate Chart

OMR to GHS Chart

Omani Rial to Ghanaian Cedi

1 OMR = 0 GHS

Mar 8, 2025, 04:56 UTC - Mar 8, 2025, 04:56 UTC
OMR/GHS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08352
GBP / EUR1.19152
USD / JPY147.937
GBP / USD1.29104
USD / CHF0.880096
USD / CAD1.43827
EUR / JPY160.293
AUD / USD0.630652

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

