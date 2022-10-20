Mozambican Metical to Turkish Lira Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
MZN to TRL Chart

Mozambican Metical to Turkish Lira

1 MZN = 0 TRL

Oct 20, 2024, 22:38 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 22:38 UTC
MZN/TRL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08687
GBP / EUR1.20082
USD / JPY149.602
GBP / USD1.30515
USD / CHF0.865045
USD / CAD1.38028
EUR / JPY162.598
AUD / USD0.671023

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

