Mozambican Metical to Guatemalan Quetzal Exchange Rate Chart

MZN to GTQ Chart

Mozambican Metical to Guatemalan Quetzal

1 MZN = 0 GTQ

Oct 20, 2024, 22:30 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 22:30 UTC
MZN/GTQ close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

gtq

GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08681
GBP / EUR1.20107
USD / JPY149.616
GBP / USD1.30534
USD / CHF0.865131
USD / CAD1.38023
EUR / JPY162.604
AUD / USD0.671182

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

