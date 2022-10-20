Login
Mexican Peso to Ghanaian Cedi Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MXN to GHS Chart

Mexican Peso to Ghanaian Cedi

1 MXN = 0 GHS

Apr 6, 2025, 13:42 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 13:42 UTC
MXN/GHS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mxn

MXN - Mexican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.

More Mexican Peso info
ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

More Ghanaian Cedi info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09571
GBP / EUR1.17958
USD / JPY147.099
GBP / USD1.29248
USD / CHF0.861481
USD / CAD1.42281
EUR / JPY161.178
AUD / USD0.605697

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

