Moldovan Leu to Turkmenistani Manat Exchange Rate Chart

MDL to TMM Chart

Moldovan Leu to Turkmenistani Manat

1 MDL = 0 TMM

Sep 3, 2025, 04:43 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 04:43 UTC
MDL/TMM close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

tmm

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16298
GBP / EUR1.14959
USD / JPY148.666
GBP / USD1.33696
USD / CHF0.805339
USD / CAD1.37930
EUR / JPY172.897
AUD / USD0.652022

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

