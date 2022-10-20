Login
Register

Sri Lankan Rupee to Falkland Island Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

LKR to FKP Chart

Sri Lankan Rupee to Falkland Island Pound

1 LKR = 0 FKP

Mar 7, 2025, 20:35 UTC - Mar 7, 2025, 20:35 UTC
LKR/FKP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Sri Lankan Rupee info
fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

More Falkland Island Pound info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08468
GBP / EUR1.19161
USD / JPY148.028
GBP / USD1.29251
USD / CHF0.879648
USD / CAD1.43652
EUR / JPY160.563
AUD / USD0.631145

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings