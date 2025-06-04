Lebanese Pound to Hungarian Forint Exchange Rate Chart

LBP to HUF Chart

Lebanese Pound to Hungarian Forint

1 LBP = 0 HUF

Sep 2, 2025, 08:20 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 08:20 UTC
LBP/HUF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16496
GBP / EUR1.15096
USD / JPY148.578
GBP / USD1.34083
USD / CHF0.803521
USD / CAD1.37763
EUR / JPY173.088
AUD / USD0.650787

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

