Jordanian Dinar to Lebanese Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

JOD to LBP Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Lebanese Pound

1 JOD = 0 LBP

Feb 26, 2025, 05:40 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 05:40 UTC
JOD/LBP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04917
GBP / EUR1.20447
USD / JPY149.581
GBP / USD1.26370
USD / CHF0.894670
USD / CAD1.43322
EUR / JPY156.937
AUD / USD0.632102

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

