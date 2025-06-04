Gibraltar Pound to Bitcoin Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
GIP to BTC Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Bitcoin

1 GIP = 0 BTC

Aug 31, 2025, 23:11 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 23:11 UTC
GIP/BTC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16880
GBP / EUR1.15534
USD / JPY147.161
GBP / USD1.35035
USD / CHF0.801036
USD / CAD1.37399
EUR / JPY172.002
AUD / USD0.654314

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

