Finnish Markka to Chilean Peso Exchange Rate Chart

FIM to CLP Chart
Finnish Markka to Chilean Peso
1 FIM = 0 CLP
Jul 6, 2024, 21:56 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 21:56 UTC
FIM/CLP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilean Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chilean Pesos is CLP. The currency symbol is $.More Chilean Peso info
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings