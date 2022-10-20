Euro to Cambodian Riel Exchange Rate Chart

EUR to KHR Chart
Euro to Cambodian Riel
1 EUR = 0 KHR
Apr 5, 2025, 16:07 UTC - Apr 5, 2025, 16:07 UTC
EUR/KHR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.More Euro info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.More Cambodian Riel info
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings