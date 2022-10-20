Spanish Peseta to Russian Ruble Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
ESP to RUB Chart

Spanish Peseta to Russian Ruble

1 ESP = 0 RUB

Jul 6, 2024, 21:44 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 21:44 UTC
ESP/RUB close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

