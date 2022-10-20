Dominican Peso to Swiss Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

DOP to CHF Chart

Dominican Peso to Swiss Franc

1 DOP = 0 CHF

Oct 20, 2024, 01:04 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 01:04 UTC
DOP/CHF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

dop

DOP - Dominican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08687
GBP / EUR1.19994
USD / JPY149.528
GBP / USD1.30418
USD / CHF0.864924
USD / CAD1.38042
EUR / JPY162.517
AUD / USD0.670738

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

