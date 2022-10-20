Dominican Peso to Angolan Kwanza Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

DOP to AOA Chart

Dominican Peso to Angolan Kwanza

1 DOP = 0 AOA

Oct 20, 2024, 03:30 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 03:30 UTC
DOP/AOA close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

dop

DOP - Dominican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.

More Dominican Peso info
aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

More Angolan Kwanza info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08682
GBP / EUR1.20053
USD / JPY149.527
GBP / USD1.30477
USD / CHF0.864925
USD / CAD1.38023
EUR / JPY162.510
AUD / USD0.670724

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings